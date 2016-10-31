DUBAI Oct 31 The creation of a single currency
in the Gulf Arab region has become inevitable and is only a
matter of time, the executive president of Oman's central bank
was quoted as saying.
Oman is not one of the countries pushing for a common
currency, but "serious measures" are being studied to achieve
it, the Saudi Arabian-owned Al Sharq al-Awsat newspaper quoted
Hamood Sangour al-Zadjali as saying in a statement.
Omani officials were not immediately available on Monday to
comment on the report, and it was not clear whether Zadjali's
remarks signalled any new momentum for the region's single
currency project.
The creation of monetary union became a primary objective of
the six members of the Gulf Cooperation Council in the early
1980s. Four of them - Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Bahrain -
formed a joint monetary council and a forerunner to a Gulf
central bank in March 2010.
But the euro crisis and a lack of political will have slowed
the project. Oman withdrew from the plan in 2006 and the United
Arab Emirates pulled out in 2009.
Many bankers in the region say privately that introduction
of a single currency remains unlikely for the foreseeable
future, given technical difficulties and the fact that GCC
states are struggling with low oil prices, which are having
varying impacts on their economies.
Saudi Arabia has slowed sharply and has been forced into
painful fiscal reforms, while Qatar and Kuwait, with relatively
strong state finances, have come under less pressure.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Andrew Heavens)