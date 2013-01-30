DUBAI Jan 30 HSBC Bank Oman, formed last year by a merger of HSBC's Oman unit and Oman International Bank, posted a 62.7-percent slump in net profit in 2012, the bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

The lender, Oman's second-largest by market capitalisation, made a net profit of 5.8 million rials ($15.1 million) in 2012, compared to 15.5 million rials in 2011, the bourse filing from the bank said. ($1 = 0.3850 Omani rials) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Praveen Menon)