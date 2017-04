DUBAI Bank Muscat BMAO.OM plans to exit its 45.7 percent stake in an Indian securities firm, Oman's top lender said in a statement on Sunday.

The bank is considering various exit options for its stake in Mangal Keshav Securities Ltd, including a share buyback, the bank said, adding that it had received approval from its board for the planned move.

