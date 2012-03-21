DUBAI, March 21 Oman's finance ministry is not
worried about inflation in the Gulf Arab sultanate as it is
hovering below a 4 percent target, its head was quoted as saying
by daily Gulf News on Wednesday.
"Internally, we are watching inflation. So far it is not a
big concern. It is still within the target of 4 percent," said
Finance Minister Darwish al-Balushi.
"That is our priority at this point in time. The government
will take all necessary measures to make commodities available
in the country," he said.
Inflation in the small non-OPEC oil exporter has gradually
eased last year to 3.3 percent in December from a peak of 5.3
percent seen in August.
In January, Central Bank Executive President Hamood Sangour
al-Zadjali said he expected inflation to be around 4 percent
this year, the same as the 2011 average.
Analysts polled by Reuters in December predicted inflation
to reach 3.6 percent in 2012.
Balushi also said that an escalation in tensions around
Iran's disputed nuclear programme would hit the economies in the
world's top oil-exporting region hard, adversely affecting
inflation.
In an interview with Reuters this week, Oman's minister
responsible for foreign affairs warned that the risk of military
conflict between Tehran and the West was rising but there was
still plenty of opportunity to negotiate peace.
Oman is located strategically on the opposite side of the
Strait of Hormuz, where almost a fifth of oil traded globally
passes.