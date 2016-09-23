WRAPUP 2-China pledges $124 bln for new Silk Road as champion of globalisation
* Some diplomats see plan as way for China to push influence (Adds comments from White House adviser, Australia trade minister, details on North Korean delegation)
Sept 23 Oman's National Center for Statistics and Information released the following August consumer price data. OMAN CONSUMER INFLATION 08/16 07/16 08/15 pct change month/month -0.1* 0.3 -0.1 pct change year/year 1.3 1.3 0.1 NOTE. * Calculated by Reuters because the centre did not give a month-on-month inflation figure. Transport costs jumped 7.3 percent from a year earlier after Oman raised gasoline prices to reduce the cost of state subsidies, while housing and utility costs rose 0.8 percent. Prices of food and beverages dropped 1.1 percent. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
* Some diplomats see plan as way for China to push influence (Adds comments from White House adviser, Australia trade minister, details on North Korean delegation)
DUBAI, May 14 The Dubai government said on Sunday that it had secured $3 billion in long-term financing for expansion of its airports.