Sept 23 Oman's National Center for Statistics and Information released the following August consumer price data. OMAN CONSUMER INFLATION 08/16 07/16 08/15 pct change month/month -0.1* 0.3 -0.1 pct change year/year 1.3 1.3 0.1 NOTE. * Calculated by Reuters because the centre did not give a month-on-month inflation figure. Transport costs jumped 7.3 percent from a year earlier after Oman raised gasoline prices to reduce the cost of state subsidies, while housing and utility costs rose 0.8 percent. Prices of food and beverages dropped 1.1 percent. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)