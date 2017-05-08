BRIEF-Dios Fastigheter in real estate transaction with Norrlandspojkarna
* DIÖS FASTIGHETER IN REAL ESTATE TRANSACTION WITH NORRLANDSPOJKARNA
DUBAI May 8 Oman Investment Fund said on Monday it had closed the syndication of $600 million of conventional and Islamic finance loan facilities for its wholly owned subsidiary United Telecommunication Limited (UTL).
The proceeds will be used for the acquisition of a 51 percent stake in Omantel.
The facilities, which were raised by UTL, have a 5.25 year tenor, and are divided between a $450 million conventional loan and a $150 million Islamic loan.
Citi was the initial underwriter of the loan. It was subsequently joined by Banca IMI/Intesa Sanpaolo, Kuwait Finance House and National Bank of Abu Dhabi as underwriters and bookrunners. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; editing by Alexander Smith)
* DIÖS FASTIGHETER IN REAL ESTATE TRANSACTION WITH NORRLANDSPOJKARNA
LOS GATOS, Calif., June 19 U.S. local social networking phenomenon Nextdoor is entering Germany, Europe's largest market, the company said on Monday, following expansion moves last year into Britain and the Netherlands, where it has grown rapidly.