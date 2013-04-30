By Saleh Al-Shaibany
| MUSCAT, April 30
MUSCAT, April 30 State-run Oman Oil Co is
talking to bankers about raising a $4 billion loan to build an
oil refinery in the southern coastal town of Duqm, a major part
of the government's effort to build the country's industrial
base.
Oman unveiled a plan to build a large petrochemical complex
alongside a $6 billion refinery in Duqm last year, as it seeks
to expand downstream oil operations.
"Oman Oil Co is sounding out local banks to raise $4 billion
for the Duqm refinery," a senior Omani commercial banker, who
did not want to identified, told Reuters on the sidelines of an
investment seminar on Tuesday.
"I also believe it will soon appoint a lead arranger for
this loan," he added.
Oman Oil Co is developing the 230,000 barrel-per-day
refinery project with International Petroleum Investment Co,
based in neighbouring United Arab Emirates.
It said last week it would build a 200 million barrel crude
oil storage facility at Duqm, by far the world's largest tank
farm, at a cost of $1 billion. Gulf Arab oil producers may see
the facility, lying outside the Strait of Hormuz, as insurance
against potential shipping disruptions in the strait by Iran.
The Omani government said last week it was seeking to raise
$2.5 billion to expand an existing oil refinery at Sohar and pay
for a previous loan. It also runs another refinery in the
capital Muscat.
Sultan Qaboos bin Said, Oman's ruler for 42 years, has
picked Duqm, once a sleepy fishing village, as the country's
next industrial centre, with investments of up to $15 billion
targeted in petrochemicals and infrastructure over the next 10
years.
"We are targeting $5 billion foreign investment at Duqm in
the next five years," finance minister Darwish al-Balushi told
reporters on Tuesday, adding that projects worth $18 billion
were either built or planned in the town.
"With all that investment, Duqm will help to diversify the
economy away from oil income," he said.
Oman is also investing heavily in airport and port
operations in the southern city of Salalah, near the border with
Yemen. Oil production accounts for 77 percent of government
revenues and half of output in the $76 billion economy.
Balushi reiterated on Tuesday that the government would
stick to its 2013 budget spending plan, despite a $22 slide in
global oil prices to the current $103 per barrel over the last
couple of months.
"We are committed to 13 billion rial ($33.8 billion)
spending this year. That will not change. If oil prices are at
an average of $100 per barrel we will achieve a surplus in
2013," he said.
The finance ministry boosted planned 2013 expenditure by
nearly 30 percent over its 2012 budget to 12.9 billion rials,
pencilling in a deficit of 1.7 billion rials based on an assumed
oil price of $85 per barrel.
Since 2011, the government has hiked spending on welfare and
job creation schemes to head off social unrest following a wave
of protests in the Arab world. Oman's consultative Shura Council
approved in February a much higher minimum wage and curbs on
foreign labour to help prevent any repeat of 2011 protests
against joblessness.