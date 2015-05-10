DUBAI May 10 Oman's Phoenix Power Co, owner of
the sultanate's largest power plant, has opened subscription for
an initial share sale that would raise 56.3 million rials
($146.3 million) from a 35 percent stake, the Times of Oman
newspaper reported on Sunday.
Subscription for the initial public offering, which is open
to both local and international investors, will run until June
8, with 511,910,511 existing shares offered at a price of 0.11
rials each.
Phoenix Power is a vehicle which owns, maintains and
operates the Sur Independent Power Project, which generates
2,000 megawatts of electricity and was officially inaugurated
last month, the newspaper reported.
Prior to the IPO, which will be arranged by Bank Muscat
, Phoenix Power was owned by a consortium consisting of
Marubeni Corp, Chubu Electric Power Co, Qatar
Electricity & Water Company and local firm Multitech.
Owners of Omani power firms that have majority foreign
ownership must conduct an initial share sale within five years
of starting up, under licensing rules.
The ownership stakes post-listing were not given.
The director-general of the Muscat Securities Market told
Reuters in March that two IPOs would take place before the
summer: one utility and one family-owned business.
($1 = 0.3849 Omani rials)
(Reporting by David French, editing by William Hardy)