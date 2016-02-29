LONDON Feb 29 Oman aims to expand shipping and
trade links with Iran and get ahead of rivals after the lifting
of international sanctions on Tehran, leading port officials
involved say.
Measures were lifted last month as part of a nuclear deal
with world powers, ending years of isolation which saw the
international shipping sector cut ties and disrupt supplies to
import-dependent Iran.
The United Arab Emirates previously enjoyed greater shipping
activity with Iran but Oman's nearby Sohar port is looking at
expanding ties.
Oman could also benefit from a spat between rivals Saudi
Arabia and Iran which saw Riyadh cut ties last month and others
like the UAE to downgrade relations. Annual UAE-Iran container
trade pre-sanctions was estimated at 1.5 million TEUs (20-foot
equivalent units).
Reports cited by ship insurers pointed to a ban on all
Iranian flagged ships calling at Saudi ports and neighbouring
ally Bahrain.
While Oman maintained warm ties with Tehran it
now faces competition from across the Arabian Sea in the form of
India.
Andre Toet, chief executive of Sohar's port and freezone,
acknowledged they were smaller than nearby terminals.
"What we are trying to do is see if we can get a piece of
the cake and divert or create new business opportunities for
business between Oman and Iran using Sohar as the base for
that," he told Reuters.
"The first signs are there that it is happening. It is still
in very small pockets."
Sohar, a 50-50 joint venture between the government of Oman
and the Dutch port of Rotterdam, acts as the port authority and
landlord and runs its 45 km freezone.
Toet said Sohar was targeting more trade with major Iranian
dry bulk and container line IRISL and national tanker operator
NITC. An IRISL ship made its first call to Sohar recently.
Separately, a direct service between Iran's major cargo port
of Bandar Abbas and Sohar had opened up. Toet said the port was
looking at links with other Iranian terminals such as Chabahar.
"We are talking to several Iranian companies looking for
possible investment in the free zone - small metal manufacturing
and warehousing distribution of agricultural products," he said.
Total vessel calls to Sohar reached 2,545 last year - a rise
of 26 percent from the previous year.
With global cargo and container shipping markets suffering a
prolonged recession since 2008, Iran represents a potential area
of growth for the Oman International Container Terminal (OICT),
located in Sohar.
"I can see high potential for an increase of trade between
our two countries," said Albert Pang, chief executive of OICT,
which is operated by investors including Hutchison Port Holdings
and Oman's government.
Last year OICT reported cargo volumes of around 540,000
TEUs, versus 329,000 TEUs in 2014, and Pang said it was
targeting double-digit growth this year, with Iran potentially
adding to it.
(Editing by Jon Boyle)