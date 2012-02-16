MUSCAT Feb 16 Iranian traders in Oman,
struggling to secure financing because of Western economic
sanctions against Tehran, are raising loans from sympathetic
Omani businessmen in order to ship foodstuffs to Iran, the
traders say.
"Local banks don't give us letters of credit anymore to
export food to Iran, but we are grateful for the private loans
from our Omani friends," Hassan Ghafour, an Iranian businessman
based in the north Oman city of Sohar, told Reuters this week.
Meer Sajjad, an Iranian trader in the capital Muscat, said
he was also being forced to turn to fellow businessmen because
he could not obtain financing from banks.
"Without bank credit, it is very difficult to send anything
to Iran. We don't have the cash to do it, nor do our Iranian
counterparts. The sanctions make it difficult for them to send
money in advance."
The difficulties of Iranian businessmen in Oman underline
how the sanctions, imposed over Tehran's controversial nuclear
programme, are disrupting much of Iran's foreign trade, even in
countries which have maintained good relations with Iran.
Oman, 50 km (30 miles) across the Strait of Hormuz from
Iran, has close diplomatic ties with its huge neighbour. Last
year it helped to arrange the release of two U.S. citizens
convicted in Iran of spying. While Oman says it obeys United
Nations sanctions against Iran, it has not adopted much stricter
U.S.-proposed measures such as a ban on bank financing of trade.
An Omani central bank official told Reuters that there was
no official instruction from the government to prevent local
banks from issuing letters of credit (LCs) to Iranian traders.
The vast bulk of trade between the two countries remains legal.
But officials of two Omani commercial banks, who did not
want to be identified because of the political sensitivity of
the issue, said some banks had halted trade financing because
they were concerned about the ability of Iranian importers to
pay under sanctions.
"We are not extending the LCs because we are not sure if the
Iranians will be able to pay us back under the present
circumstances," said an official of one bank.
Ghafour said he and other Iranian traders in Oman were
mostly shipping rice to Iran, as well as other foodstuffs such
as cooking oil, sugar and flour.
According to the Indian embassy in Muscat, about 400,000
tonnes of basmati rice are exported each year from India to
Oman. Roughly 70,000-90,000 tonnes of that amount is consumed
within Oman and about 300,000 tonnes re-exported to Iran by
Iranian traders, according to Oman's Ministry of Commerce.
Despite their proximity, total trade between the two
countries is not large because the main export of both of them
is oil and gas. Oman's exports to Iran totalled $521 million in
2009, only about 2 percent of its total exports, according to
United Nations data.