Oct 8 Oman's central bank has set up a sharia
supervisory board to help oversee the sultanate's Islamic
banking industry, a centralised model that is increasingly being
adopted across the global industry but remains a rarity in the
Gulf.
Sharia boards are groups of scholars who rule on whether
financial instruments and activities follow religious
principles, such as bans on interest payments and pure monetary
speculation.
Oman was the last nation in the six-member Gulf Cooperation
Council to introduce Islamic finance, publishing rules for it in
2012. The introduction of a central sharia board could now speed
up product development, limit costs for Islamic banks and
facilitate issues of sukuk (Islamic bonds).
The central bank appointed five members to its sharia board,
which will have direct oversight of Islamic banking
institutions, similar to the approach taken by regulators in
Malaysia, Pakistan, Morocco and Nigeria. The five members were
chosen from seven nominated candidates, the central bank said
without naming them.
By contrast, most Gulf countries practice self-regulation of
Islamic financial institutions, leaving sharia boards in each
commercial bank to determine which products are permissible.
Bahrain's central bank has a sharia board that vets its own
products.
The United Arab Emirates has said it plans to follow the
centralised approach, backing this up with specific legislation,
which could help reduce the risk of conflicting rulings from the
sharia boards of various Islamic banks. It has not given a
timetable for the legislation.
In Oman, two full-fledged Islamic banks have been
established, Bank Nizwa and al izz Islamic,
as well as several Islamic windows operated by conventional
banks.
Sukuk issues are being considered by the government and
banks but progress has been slow, with only real estate
developer Tilal Development Co making a small sukuk issue last
November.
Oman's finance minstry plans to issue 200 million rials
($519.5 million) worth of sovereign sukuk early next year, the
government's first such issuance, the chief executive of Bank
Nizwa told Reuters last month.
The Islamic unit of Bank Muscat, Oman's largest
lender, plans a dual-currency sukuk deal worth around $300
million as part of a 500 million rial sukuk programme which the
bank's shareholders approved in March.
