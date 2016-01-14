DUBAI Jan 14 The government of Oman has
completed a $1 billion sovereign loan, a senior finance ministry
official said on Thursday, as the Gulf country borrows during a
period of stretched state finances because of low oil prices.
The sultanate raised funds at a margin of 120 basis points
over the London interbank offered rate (Libor), Nasser
al-Jashmi, under-secretary at the ministry of finance, told
Reuters.
Oman started marketing a five-year loan in November at 110
basis points over Libor. But it had to raise the margin offered
as investors demanded more returns after credit rating agency
Standard & Poor's downgraded the country's debt and retained a
negative outlook, citing risks over the next two years due to
low oil prices.
The loan was arranged by Citigroup, Gulf International Bank
and Natixis.
