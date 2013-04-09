April 9 Oman's M2 money supply grew 9.5 percent
year-on-year at the end of February, down from 10.8 percent in
the previous month, data from the central bank showed on
Tuesday.
Bank lending growth was 10.9 percent, a 22-month low, after
a rise of 13.2 percent in January.
OMAN MONEY SUPPLY END-FEB 13 END-JAN 13 END-FEB 12
M1 change yr/yr (pct) 8.8 14.4 4.2
M2 change yr/yr 9.5 10.8 15.5
M2-M1 change yr/yr 9.8 9.2 21.6
Total credit yr/yr 10.9 13.2 17.9
OMAN C.BANK FOREIGN ASSETS
bln rials 6.118 5.828 5.454
change yr/yr (pct) 12.2 6.9 15.8
NOTE. Percentage changes are Reuters calculations based on the
official data.