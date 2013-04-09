UPDATE 1-Consumption powers Polish economy, investment recovers

* Polish Q1 GDP growth confirmed at 4.0 pct y/y * Consumption rises at fastest pace in 8 years * Record low unemployment, new child benefit help consumers * Investment at -0.4 pct y/y vs -9.8 pct in Q4 2016 By Bartosz Chmielewski and Marcin Goettig WARSAW, May 31 A strong rise in consumption drove Poland's economic growth at an annual rate of 4 percent three month of this year and a decline in investment that weighed on economic expansion throughout 2016 all