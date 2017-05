Feb 7 Annual growth in Oman's M2 money supply slowed to its lowest rate for at least 12 years in December, although bank lending growth picked up slightly, central bank data showed. OMAN MONEY SUPPLY END-DEC 16 END-NOV 16 END-DEC 15 M1 change yr/yr (pct) -7.3 -5.4 11.7 M2 change yr/yr 1.8 4.6 10.0 M2-M1 change yr/yr 6.8 10.3 9.1 Total credit yr/yr 7.6 6.5 8.4 (conventional banks) OMAN C.BANK FOREIGN ASSETS bln rials 7.791 7.222 6.746 change yr/yr (pct) 15.5 1.9 7.5 NOTE: Percentage changes are Reuters calculations based on the official data. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)