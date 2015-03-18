March 18 Oman's M2 money supply growth accelerated to 14.1 percent year-on-year in January from 12.0 percent in December, central bank data showed on Wednesday. But bank lending growth in January edged down to 11.1 percent from 11.3 percent. OMAN MONEY SUPPLY END-JAN 15 END-DEC 14 END-JAN 14 M1 change yr/yr (pct) 17.6 21.7 21.0 M2 change yr/yr 14.1 12.0 10.9 M2-M1 change yr/yr 12.2 7.2 6.1 Total credit yr/yr 11.1 11.3 6.6 OMAN C.BANK FOREIGN ASSETS bln rials 6.756 6.277 6.221 change yr/yr (pct) 8.6 2.3 6.8 NOTE. December M1 growth was revised. Percentage changes are Reuters calculations based on the official data. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)