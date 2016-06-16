June 16 Credit growth at Oman's conventional
banks edged up in April, while annual expansion of M2 money
supply accelerated, central bank data showed on Thursday.
OMAN MONEY SUPPLY END-APRIL 16 END-MARCH 16 END-APRIL 15
M1 change yr/yr (pct) 4.4 2.8 13.1
M2 change yr/yr 10.4 7.9 10.9
M2-M1 change yr/yr 13.9 10.8 9.8
Total credit yr/yr 9.6 9.5 10.6
(conventional banks)
OMAN C.BANK FOREIGN ASSETS
bln rials 6.682 7.060 7.111
change yr/yr (pct) -6.0 1.0 0.5
NOTE: Percentage changes are Reuters calculations based on
the official data.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Mark Heinrich)