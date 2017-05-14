May 14 Annual growth in lending by Oman's conventional banks in March slowed further to its lowest pace since at least 2008, while money supply growth fell, central bank data showed on Sunday. OMAN MONEY SUPPLY END-MAR 17 END-FEB 17 END-MAR 16 M1 change yr/yr (pct) -5.5 -3.8 2.8 M2 change yr/yr 3.1 3.9 7.9 M2-M1 change yr/yr 7.6 7.9 10.8 Total credit yr/yr 3.5 5.1 9.5 (conventional banks) OMAN C.BANK FOREIGN ASSETS bln rials 7.776 7.207 7.060 change yr/yr (pct) 10.1 12.4 1.0 NOTE: Percentage changes are Reuters calculations based on the official data. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)