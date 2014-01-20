DUBAI Jan 20 National Bank of Oman
(NBO), the sultanate's second-largest lender by assets, posted a
flat fourth-quarter net profit, missing analysts' expectations.
The lender made a net profit of 10.2 million rials ($26.5
million) in the three months to Dec. 31, Reuters calculated, the
same as the corresponding period of 2012.
Four analysts polled by Reuters on average forecast NBO's
fourth-quarter profit would be 11.57 million rials.
Reuters calculated the net profit figure based on the bank's
previous financial results. It posted a net profit of 41.4
million rials for 2013, up from 40.7 million rials in the
previous year, a statement to the Muscat bourse said on Monday.
Loans and advances stood at 2.07 billion rials at the end of
December, 8 percent higher than the 1.91 billion rials at the
same point of 2012.
Customer deposits rose 15 percent year-on-year, standing at
2.18 billion rials versus 1.89 billion rials at the end of 2012.
($1 = 0.3850 Omani rials)
