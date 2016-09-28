MUSCAT, Sept 28 Police in Oman have detained a
senior judge who criticized the judiciary in a newspaper which
was shut down earlier this week by court order, an Omani rights
group said on Wednesday.
Ali al-Numani, Oman's supreme court deputy, is being held in
a police hospital and is in good health, the Omani Human Rights
Commission said in a statement.
Numani told the privately owned Azamn newspaper in an
interview in August that Oman's attorney general and supreme
court justice chief had "abused laws of the state".
He also apologized for the way authorities treated the
newspaper, which had reported extensively on a series of
corruption cases in 2014 in which several company executives
were convicted.
An Omani court on Monday ordered the permanent closure of
Azamn and jailed three of its journalists on charges that
included undermining the prestige of the state.
A police spokesperson declined to comment on the detention
of Numani.
A State Department spokesman said on Monday the United
States was very concerned about the court decisions and the U.S.
ambassador had conveyed the concern to Oman's government at a
senior level.
(Reporting by Fatma Al Arimi; Writing by Tom Finn; Editing by
Dominic Evans)