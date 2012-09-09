DUBAI, Sept 9 Hungarian oil and gas firm MOL has signed an exploration and production-sharing agreement with the Omani government, the Gulf state's official news agency said on Sunday.

The company's subsidiary MOL Oman Ltd would have the right to "explore, develop and produce oil and gas resources" in block 66, which covers an area of nearly 5,000 square kilometres, Oman News Agency said. (Writing by Mahmoud Habboush; Editing by Greg Mahlich)