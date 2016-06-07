DUBAI, June 7 Oman's oil production stood at 29.8 million barrels in April, the National Centre for Statistics and Information said on Tuesday, down 1.4 percent from March.

The drop was attributed to the decline in crude oil by 2.5 percent to reach 26.9 million barrels from 27.6 million barrels in March 2016, the National Centre for Statistics and Information said in a statement.

The sultanate also recorded a 16.4 percent month-on-month drop in gasoline production in April.

Oil exports declined by 8.7 percent compared with the same period last year. (Reporting by Celine Asward; Writing by Noah Browning; Editing by Louise Heavens)