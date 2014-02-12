BRIEF-Trilogy International Partners prices US$350 mln of senior secured notes
* Trilogy international partners says notes will bear interest at rate of 8.875% per annum, will be issued at 99.506% of face value and mature in 2022
DUBAI Feb 12 Oman Telecommunications (Omantel) reported a 2.6 percent rise in annual profit on Wednesday.
The former monopoly made a net profit of 119.3 million rials ($309.87 million) in 2013, up from 116.2 million rials in 2012, the company said in a statement.
Omantel made a fourth-quarter profit of 29.7 million rials, up from 26.2 million rials in the same period of 2012, Reuters calculated, based on the company's previous reports.
EFG Hermes expected Omantel to earn 33.4 million rials in the quarter while Gulf Baader Capital Markets forecast Omantel's profit would be 27.6 million rials. ($1 = 0.3850 Omani rials) (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Matt Smith)
* Square Inc -on April 19, 2017, compensation committee approved an increase in annual base salary of cfo sarah friar, and alyssa henry, seller lead, from $250,000 to $350,000 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2p4FH8X) Further company coverage: