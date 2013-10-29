DUBAI Oct 29 Oman has appointed the Gulf
state's top lender Bank Muscat to arrange a secondary
share sale of a 19 percent stake in its biggest mobile
telecommunications operator, Oman Telecommunications Co
(Omantel).
The government plans to sell the stake, which is expected to
raise around $600 million, to help boost its non-oil income and
fund rising public spending.
"Ministry of Finance has decided to appoint Bank Muscat as
the financial advisor for selling 27 percent of its shares in
Oman Telecommunication Company, equivalent to 19 percent of the
company's share capital," Omantel said in a bourse statement on
Tuesday.
(Reporting by Dinesh Nair; Editing by Andrew Torchia)