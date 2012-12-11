(Adds details, background, analyst quote, share price)
DUBAI Dec 11 Oman International Development and
Investment (Ominvest) said on Tuesday its Chief
Executive Shariq Azhar and a board member had resigned, with
shares trading lower after the news.
Azhar took on the role in August 2008. The Omani firm said
its deputy chairman will assume Azhar's role until a successor
is found. It did not provide further details.
Shares were trading 1.4 percent lower on the Muscat bourse
at 0800 GMT.
"The resignation of the CEO was not something that was
expected, and there is no clarity on the reasons that led to his
resignation," said an Oman analyst who declined to be
identified, adding Azhar's departure came at a crucial time.
"The company is trying to partially divest its stake in Oman
Arab Bank, but the same has been on hold. Finding the proper
means of funding and project finalisation for its mega real
estate project in Salalah are also major milestones to be
completed in the near future."
In a separate statement, Ominvest said board member Ziyad
al-Zubair has also resigned and the board had appointed a
temporary member, Ceruseri Srinivasan Badrinath, to represent
shareholder Al Hilal Investment Co.
Ominvest's banking arm, Oman Arab Bank, has been expected to
launch an initial public offering which would see Ominvest
offload a significant portion of its stake.
(Reporting by Azza Al Arabi; Writing by Amran Abocar; Editing
by Rachna Uppal)