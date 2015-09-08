* Firm contacts 35 banks, eight export credit agencies
* Expects to sign financing deal in October
* Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp advising ORPIC on transaction
By Fatma Alarimi
SOHAR, Oman, Sept 8 State-owned Oman Oil
Refineries and Petroleum Industries Co (ORPIC) will borrow money
to finance 70 percent of its $5.2 billion plastics production
complex, its chief financial officer said on Tuesday.
The complex, the Liwa Plastics Project, is being built in
the northern port city of Sohar and aims to further diversify
the sultanate's economy away from hydrocarbons. It is due to be
completed in 2018.
ORPIC has contacted 35 banks - both domestic and
international - and eight export credit agencies to fund the
project, CFO Nazar al-Lawati told a news conference.
It comes as Omani firms are increasingly tapping
international debt markets, partly because the government -
traditionally a major source of financing for infrastructure
projects - has been hit hard by a plunge in oil prices and does
not have the large cash reserves of other Gulf states.
Hilal al-Hinai, ORPIC's general manager of corporate
support, told Reuters that the company expects to sign a
financing deal with local and international lenders in October.
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp is advising the firm on the
transaction.
The ORPIC officials did not elaborate on the nature of debt
financing or the tenures they are seeking. The remaining 30
percent of the funding will come from equity from the company,
according to a presentation at the news conference.
Hit by lower oil revenues, the government swung to a deficit
of 1.92 billion rials ($4.98 billion) in the first half of 2015,
from a 250-million-rial surplus a year earlier. This has
affected liquidity in the local banking system as government
deposits have declined.
