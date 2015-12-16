BRIEF-Telus recommends that shareholders reject TRC Capital's "mini-tender offer"
* Telus recommends that shareholders reject TRC Capital's "mini-tender offer"
DUBAI Dec 16 State-owned Oman Oil Refineries and Petroleum Industries Co (ORPIC) will sign contracts worth more than $5 billion on Thursday to build the Liwa plastics complex, according to a statement by the Oman News Agency.
Two banking sources also told Reuters that commitments to provide loan financing to back the project worth $3.7 billion will be signed on Thursday.
The financing will be split between a 15-year loan from commercial banks and a 16-year loan which will be backed by export credit agencies, the sources said.
ORPIC declined to comment on the loan financing when contacted by Reuters. (Reporting by David French; Additional Reporting by Fatma Al Arimi in Muscat; editing by Susan Thomas)
* Telus recommends that shareholders reject TRC Capital's "mini-tender offer"
* Ellington Financial Llc says its estimated book value per common share as of April 30, 2017 was $19.78, or $19.50 on a diluted basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: