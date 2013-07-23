DUBAI, July 23 Oman's Sultan Qaboos has pardoned
activists jailed for taking part in anti-government protests two
years ago, media reported, his latest gesture to citizens
worried about unemployment and inadequate pay.
Demonstrations erupted in parts of Oman in early 2011,
following the outbreak of popular revolts in other Arab states.
But unlike in Tunisia, Egypt and Bahrain, the protests were
focused on jobs and alleged corruption, rather than changing the
government.
State news agency ONA gave no precise figures for those
pardoned, but Gulf News, a newspaper published in the United
Arab Emirates (UAE), said on Tuesday it covered 14 people
serving prison sentences ranging from 30 months to five years.
Qaboos ordered the pardon to coincide with the anniversary
of his accession to power in 1970 after he overthrew his father.
Those pardoned also included people convicted of blocking
roads, obstructing police officers while doing their work and
attacking government facilities, according to ONA.
"This pardon is another opportunity provided by the state to
its citizens to remain loyal people who contribute to the
building of their country, maintaining its achievements and
being involved in blessed work and march to ensure progress,
security and stability of the nation," the agency said.
Along with the pardon, Qaboos ordered those dismissed from
private and public jobs after the 2011 protests to be
reinstated.
The Arabic-language Azaman newspaper also that some members
of an espionage ring uncovered in 2011 were also pardoned and
had gone home.
ONA said at the time that the spy ring was linked to the UAE
and targeted Oman's military and government. The UAE has denied
links to any such network but the case soured relations between
the two neighbours. Ties have since improved.
The Omani government sought to ease public discontent in
February by announcing plans to limit the number of foreign
workers and sharply raise the minimum wage for locals in a drive
to increase employment of Omani citizens.
Qaboos had already pardoned some Omanis jailed for defaming
the country's ruler or taking part in protests in March.
Oman, which sits on the Strait of Hormuz through which some
40 percent of the world's sea-borne oil exports passes, has also
pledged to create tens of thousands of public sector jobs.
But delays in implementing the promises have left protests
simmering, with some anger focused on the 72-year-old sultan.
(Reporting by Sami Aboudi,; Editing by William Maclean and
Raissa Kasolowsky)