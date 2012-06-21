DUBAI, June 21 Pirates armed with guns and
rocket propelled grenades shot a liquefied natural gas tanker
off the coast of Oman on Wednesday, the International Maritime
Bureau's anti-crime arm said.
"Pirates in a dhow armed with guns and RPG fired upon a LNG
tanker under way. The dhow closed to 50 meters from the ship and
fire shots of which three hit the vessel," according to the IMB
piracy report.
It said the ship was not boarded by the pirates but did not
say whether it was hit by any grenades.
Although relatively low-lying crude oil tankers have been
targets of piracy and at least one has been hijacked, so far no
high-sided LNG tankers are known to have been pirated.
The report does not say which tanker was involved but the
incident took place on a route mainly sailed by Qatari LNG
tankers taking fuel to Europe.
(Editing by Alison Williams)