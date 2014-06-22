MUSCAT/DUBAI, June 22 Oman has scrapped price
controls for all but 23 basic products, prompting rare public
criticism of government policy, after companies demanded freer
markets. Economists said the move was unlikely to have a major
impact on inflation.
Under rules dating back to 2011, retailers and traders
needed to ask the Public Authority for Consumer Protection for
approval to raise the prices of all goods.
Under new rules announced last week, permission will still
need to be sought to increase prices of essential items such as
rice, tea and fish, state news agency ONA said. Other goods will
no longer need approval, though the authority will continue
monitoring all prices for any suspicious rises to prevent
monopolistic behaviour.
"The Council of Ministers agreed that the Food Security
Committee...will revise the list of basic goods annually," ONA
said. "The prices of the remainder (of) goods and services,
which are not included in the list, are governed by the supply
and demand principle."
In an unusual public furor over government policy in the
absolute monarchy ruled by Sultan Qaboos bin Said, hash tags
objecting to the reform drew tens of thousands of tweets. One
showed a picture of a man pierced by a screw with the word
"consumer" written on his trousers.
"We admit that we made a mistake by not preparing the public
for this decision," Commerce Minister Ali bin Masoud al-Sunaidy
told journalists.
Oman, a small non-OPEC oil exporter, faced sporadic street
protests in 2011 that demanded jobs and an end to corruption. It
responded by boosting welfare spending and creating tens of
thousands of public sector jobs.
Despite the public dismay, economists said the reform was
unlikely to boost inflation much, partly because companies knew
the threat of government action against "monopolistic" behaviour
remained.
"I do not expect a significant impact on the cost of
living," said Fabio Scacciavillani, chief economist at Oman
Investment Fund, a state fund.
"The worst you can have is a one-off adjustment in a handful
of items, and that will be filtered out. The key prices remain
under the administrative watch."
Oman's inflation climbed to a four-month high of 1.5 percent
on an annual basis in April from 0.7 percent in the previous
month, but it remains at half of the average rate of 3.0 percent
in the last five years.
There was no indication in the announcement of the reform
that state subsidies for fuel and food, which have begun to
strain government finances in recent years, would be cut.
In May, Oman's minister for financial affairs said the
government was looking closely at cutting subsidies, with petrol
an obvious target as the country looks at ways to soften rising
pressure on public finances.
The International Monetary Fund has said Oman's state budget
may slide into a deficit of 3.0 percent of gross domestic
product in 2015, widening to 11.4 percent in 2019 as weaker oil
prices erode export receipts.
(Reporting by Fatma Al-Araimi in Muscat and Martin Dokoupil in
Dubai; Editing by Andrew Torchia)