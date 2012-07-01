MUSCAT, July 1 Dozens of Omanis demanding jobs
have staged peaceful protests in the industrial town of Sohar,
witnesses said, in a sign of renewed discontent more than a year
after waves of demonstrations died down.
Western ally Oman, a small oil exporter that flanks a major
crude shipping route in the Gulf, was rocked by months of
protests which started in Sohar in February last year, inspired
by pro-democracy revolts that toppled long-serving rulers
elsewhere in the Arab world.
Activists say the government has failed to implement the
reforms it promised after the protests ended in May, 2011 and
tension across the country is rising again.
Witnesses and activists said up to 200 young Omanis, many of
them recent graduates, demonstrated in Sohar on Saturday evening
with placards demanding jobs, better living conditions and an
end to corruption.
They said around 30 Omanis protested at the port on Sunday.
Activists posted a photo of men in white robes and turbans on an
Internet discussion page and said they were protesting at the
entrance to the port.
Some demonstrators also called for the release of activists
jailed for taking part in last year's protests, witnesses said.
A police spokesman confirmed the protest at the port
entrance, but made no comment on the bigger protest on Saturday
evening.
Hundreds of people were arrested in last year's
demonstrations, when two people died and more than 100 were
injured in clashes with security forces. Most of those detained
were later pardoned.
Omani activists say anger has been on the rise in recent
months, with strikes in the oil, education and health sectors.
Sultan Qaboos, a U.S. ally who has ruled Oman for 40 years,
has promised a $2.6 billion spending package and the government
has said it will create 50,000 public sector jobs to placate
Omanis.
(Reporting Sami Aboudi in Dubai and Saleh al-Shaibany in
Muscat; Editing by Matthew Tostevin)