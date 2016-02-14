MUSCAT Feb 14 Oman may focus on building a
domestic rail network rather than connecting its railways to a
regional system, because of uncertainty over when the regional
project will go ahead, transport minister Ahmed bin Mohammed
al-Futaisi said on Sunday.
Oman and the five other states in the Gulf Cooperation
Council (GCC) have been planning to build a railway line linking
the region. Tens of billions of dollars would be spent on about
2,100 kilometres (1,310 miles) of track.
But technical and bureaucratic delays have pushed expected
completion of the project past the original target of 2017, and
low oil prices are now dragging the finances of GCC governments
into deficit, prompting them to slow construction plans in some
areas. This has cast further doubt on the project.
Last month Etihad Rail, the state-backed firm building a
railway network in the United Arab Emirates, said it had
suspended the tendering process for a plan to connect track
inside the UAE with the borders of Saudi Arabia and Oman.
Futaisi told reporters on Sunday that the suspension of
Etihad's plan made it difficult for Oman to award a contract for
its own track, even though Muscat was ahead of other countries
in designing its part of the network.
"The picture is not clear yet regarding the regional rail
project," Futaisi said.
As a result, he added, Oman might change its focus from
using its railways to distribute imports of goods around the
region via the GCC network, to facilitating Oman's seaborne
exports of items such as raw materials.
"We are connecting the ports, as planned, but we might be
utilising the railway for promising sectors such as mining,"
Futaisi said.
"So instead of the initial plan of importing via Oman's
ports and then using the GCC rail project, we might start with
exporting what we have in Oman."
The GCC rail plan envisages a line running from Kuwait down
the Gulf coast and through the UAE to the Omani capital of
Muscat, where it would link up with a domestic line to be built
to the ports of Duqm and Salalah in southern Oman.
Futaisi said the future of the regional rail network would
be discussed at the next meeting of GCC transport ministers,
which might occur in October.
The UAE's Etihad Rail said last month that it was reviewing
options for the timing and delivery of the next phase of its
construction plan, but did not elaborate.
(Writing by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Dominic Evans)