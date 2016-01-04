DUBAI Jan 4 Oman is planning a 500 million rial
($1.3 billion) waterfront development around Port Sultan Qaboos
in the capital Muscat that will be paid for by investment from
the private sector, Oman News Agency reported on Monday.
The project is the first announced following the publication
of the sultanate's five-year plan on Sunday, which highlighted
an increased role for outside investment to help maintain
development projects at a time of lower oil prices and squeezed
state finances.
Financing will be arranged through pension funds and private
sector investment, with no government cash involved, state news
agency ONA quoted Minister of Transport and Communications Ahmed
bin Mohammed al-Futaisi as saying.
The project, due to be completed over four phases up to
2027, will be 51 percent state-owned through the Oman Tourism
Development Company (Omran) and the remaining 49 per cent will
be held by investors, it added.
Oman, one of the smaller members of the six-nation Gulf
Cooperation Council, plans to cut its budget deficit to 3.3
billion rials this year from an actual 4.5 billion rials last
year.
The shortfall, like in other GCC members such as Saudi
Arabia and Kuwait, is primarily due to lower oil revenue and
Oman is looking to amend economic policy to cover the gap,
including cuts in spending and subsidies, as well as more
borrowing.
The sultanate is targeting more infrastructure projects
through public private partnerships (PPPs), with 52 percent of
total investment to come from the private sector, according to
the 2016-2020 economic plan, against 42 percent in the last
incarnation.
The waterfront development will span 451,000 square metres,
and will include hotels, as well as residential apartments and
houses around the marina, ONA said.
($1 = 0.3850 Omani rials)
