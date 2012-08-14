MUSCAT Aug 14 Oman has drawn up a shortlist of
foreign bidders for a contract to expand its oil refinery in the
industrial city of Sohar, an oil and gas ministry official said
on Wednesday.
"We can't tell exactly how much the contract will be, but
bidding is expected to be between $1.4 and $1.8 billion," a
project official at the ministry told Reuters, declining to be
named under briefing rules.
He said Oman was looking to add 60,000 barrels per day to
the refinery's current capacity of about 116,000 bpd.
A tender board official said the bidders included South
Korea's Hyundai Engineering and GS Engineering
, India's Larsen & Toubro, France's Technip
, Spain's Tecnicas Reunidas, Japan's JGC Corp
, London-based Petrofac and a joint venture of
Japan's Chiyoda and an arm of South Korea's Samsung
group.
"We are planning for an award in the first quarter of 2013
to the successful bidder. We expect the project to take 18
months to complete," the official added.
Sohar is Oman's second refinery after the 120,000 bpd Muscat
refinery. The sultanate is planning another refinery at the
eastern coastal town of Duqm.