MUSCAT May 22 State-owned Oman Oil Refineries
and Petroleum Industries Co (ORPIC) has taken out a 350 million
rial ($910 million), ten-year loan from local and regional
banks, part of which will be used to fund expansion projects,
the company said on Friday.
The money will be used to "meet general corporate
requirements and certain projects currently being considered",
chief financial officer Nazar al-Lawati told Reuters without
revealing financial terms or naming the projects.
The syndicated loan was arranged by Bank Muscat
while the consortium included Bank Dhofar, National
Bank of Oman, Bank Sohar, the local operation
of Qatar National Bank and other banks.
The refining and petrochemical company has a range of
projects underway or planned as Oman pours billions of dollars
into industrialisation. It has continued spending on such
projects despite the plunge of oil prices since last year, which
has pushed the state budget deep into deficit.
The projects include an upgrade of ORPIC's Sohar refinery, a
product pipeline between Muscat and Sohar, and construction of
the $3.6 billion Liwa plastics production complex.
"ORPIC plans to raise syndicated financing to fund the Liwa
Plastics Industrial Complex, for which it has started
discussions with potential export credit agencies and plans to
launch (the project) to commercial banks in July this year,"
Lawati added.
(Reporting by Fatma Alarimi; Editing by Andrew Torchia)