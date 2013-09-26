BRIEF-H-Farm names Massimiliano Ventimiglia education unit CEO
* Names Massimiliano Ventimiglia CEO of education unit Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
DUBAI, Sept 26 Sembcorp Salalah Power and Water Co, in which a unit of Singapore's Sembcorp Industries has a 60 percent stake, completed a 53 million rial ($138 million) initial public offer of shares in Oman, it said on Thursday.
The share sale, which ran from Aug. 28 to Sept. 26 and was arranged by HSBC Bank Oman, was "comfortably oversubscribed" by retail and institutional investors from Oman, Gulf countries and Europe, a statement said.
Public trading in the company on the Muscat bourse will begin on or around Oct. 10, it added. ($1 = 0.3850 Omani rials) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
* Total net inflows in March at 452 million euros ($478.22 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9452 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)