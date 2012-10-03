* Slumping currency destroys smuggling business
* Boatmen face numerous dangers between Iran and Oman
* Traders say business has dropped by up to 90 percent
By Marcus George
KHASAB, Oman, Oct 3 The fibre-glass skiffs
hurtle across the water at break-neck speed, skirting the rocky
cliffs on the last leg of the perilous journey from Iran to the
sleepy backwaters of Oman's Musandam peninsula.
At the helm are Iran's fast-boat smugglers , an army of
mostly teenagers who shuttle back and forth across the narrow
Strait of Hormuz, smuggling all manner of goods into Iran's
southern ports and evading import duties in the process.
Until recently the Iranian boats and their fearless young
skippers escorted several cargoes a day - loaded with everything
from soft drinks to mobile phones and cosmetics - bought in the
flourishing trading centres of the United Arab Emirates and sold
to merchants in Iran.
The proximity of Iran to the UAE and Oman and their historic
trade and finance links have supported thriving trade, which in
recent years has undermined the impact of economic sanctions
imposed by the United States and its allies on Tehran - until
now.
Iran's economy appears to be finally succumbing under the
pressure of trade embargoes imposed over the country's nuclear
activities, bringing this profiteering to a standstill.
The Iranian rial has lost nearly two-thirds of its value to
the dollar over the last year, causing a massive haemorrhaging
in the spending power of most Iranians.
"We're not picking much up today," shouted Ismael, a
17-year-old Iranian, over the sound of the 200 horsepower Yamaha
outboard. The equipment c o sts thousands of dollars, an
ostensible sign that this business has been well worth the risks
posed by adverse weather, oil tankers and fierce Iranian
patrols.
"Before we used to come across three times a day . Now it's
only once," he said, before wheeling his craft with a hard rev,
looking for a place to dock in Khasab port o n the Musandam
peninsula on Oman's northern tip.
Boxes of cleaning products, fabric and clothes stacked on
the dock await transportation to Iran's Qeshm island just 30
miles across the Strait of Hormuz, the vital tanker route
through which a third of the world's seaborne oil exports pass.
But traders, none of whom wished to be identified, say the
number of boxes is substantially less than volumes seen last
year.
In Oman, at least some of the exports are registered through
official customs channels, businessmen say, but not all.
"There are the storms," said Hossein, a 21-year-old Iranian,
who has just made the journey from the Iranian port of Bandar
Abbas in under two hours in a convoy of several boats.
"And there are the Iranian police. They're so severe, so
corrupt," he claimed as he stood in the middle of his boat,
gesticulating towards the open sea.
Smugglers tell stories of bribery, coming under fire and
having to dump their wares into the sea but Iran's growing
economic plight now threatens to wipe out their risky ventures
for good.
The stand-off between Tehran and the West has centred on the
Strait of Hormuz. As tension over Tehran's nuclear programme has
escalated this year, an increasing presence of U.S. naval ships
in the strait has been matched by a corresponding build-up of
Iranian military vessels monitoring their movements.
Washington has not ruled out military action against Iran's
nuclear activities, which it believes is part of a drive to
produce a nuclear weapon. Iran has repeatedly denied this.
Israel continues to threaten Iran with an attack and Tehran
has said it will close the vital artery if it is subjected to
any military strike.
Western diplomats say they have no desire to use sanctions
to stop trade in basic goods and cite oil embargoes as the most
effective weapon in trying to bring Iran to the negotiating
table.
But life for Iranian people is increasingly tough: analysts
say Iran's economy will shrink this year after rising 2 percent
last year, inflation stands at 25 percent and unemployment could
be above 20 percent. However, economists say they do not see a
shortage of basic necessities in the country yet.
In Oman, at the old market in Khasab - known as the "Iranian
souk" - import-export businesses d ependent on re-exports to Iran
have been hit hard.
"We've lost 90 percent of our business ," said one veteran
Indian businessman who asked not to be identified. He has
operated out of Khasab for more than a decade.
"It's terrible for us. The rate of the rial is diminishing
day by day and we're near to closing down," he said, waving a
brick of rials, some US$100 as he made his point.
Businesses like his operate legally in Oman while the
transport of many of their goods is handled by the Iran-based
merchants who own the fast boats and employ the drivers. They
make their orders by telephone and often pay through exchange
houses based in Dubai, the businessman said.
Before the economic slowdown really began to bite around six
months ago t he Indian businessman's company boasted an average
turnover of US$130,000 a week, selling mostly food and
electronics goods, which ended up in Iranian markets.
The current situation has left his company reliant on
selling its goods to the few Omani government offices in
Musandam province.
RIAL LOSSES ACCELERATE
The rial's losses have accelerated in the past week despite
the government's attempts to stem the slide through establishing
an "exchange centre" designed to supply dollars to importers of
some basic goods at a special rate, slightly cheaper than the
market rate.
Instead of allaying fears about the availability of dollars,
the centre seems to have intensified the race for hard currency
which has resulted in the rial losing more than 30 percent of
its value over the last week.
"My boss can't sell stuff in Iran at these prices," said
Nader, a 32-year-old Iranian boatman, sitting in the
businessman's office in Khasab, his weather-beaten face making
him look much older than his years.
"I'm picking up nothing from here now," he said.
Major Iranian exporters who pack large dhows in Dubai with
hundreds of tonnes of goods destined for Qeshm or Bandar Abbas
face a similar problem. Iranian crewmen say they now wait 10
days for their vessels to fill up with cargo compared to one or
two days a year ago.
Official statistics show that Dubai's re-exports to Iran
increased by more than 25 percent in 2011, topping $8 billion
dollars. No figures have been released for 2012 but anecdotal
evidence from traders and businessmen point to a distinct
downturn since the beginning of this year that coincides with
harsh new sanctions imposed by the U.S. and its allies that
target Tehran's oil exports and banking industry.
Oman's officially declared exports to Iran totalled $521
million in 2009, according to United Nations data. More recent
data is not available because the governments do not regularly
release statistics.
At Khasab, the Iranians still operate from a dock inside the
main port, which was closed off by a high security fence around
a year ago, l o cals told Reuters. Unlike Khasab's fishing wharf,
there is no access without permission from the Omani
authorities.
That doesn't stop Iranian boatmen freely entering the town
during the day. But there is no intent to loiter. Despite the
slump in smuggling there is another business to attend to:
dropping goods off.
"Look at my sheep," boatman Ismael shouted, pointing to the
30 sheep and goats huddled in his boat. He is set to receive
around 2 m i llion rials for each one, or around US$60, although
the amount fluctuates because of the volatile exchange rate.
"We're making good money from this."
Along the harbour wall, hundreds of sheep and goats are
being steered from the boats into waiting trucks.
Selling livestock provides a seasonal bonus for Iran's
smugglers in the run-up to the Muslim celebration of Eid ul Adha
this month, w h ich among other traditions is commemorated by
symbolic sacrifice and the sharing of meat.
Locals say the livestock is sent onwards to the UAE and
Saudi Arabia for Eid, which falls on Oct. 27 this year.
With the cattle unloaded, it's time to make a swift return
to Iran. Today the boatmen have jobs and the exporters are still
in business, but they wonder for how long.
"What should we do?" asked the Indian businessman. "Should
we wait for things to get better or pack up now? I just don't
know."