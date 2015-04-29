MUSCAT, April 29 Oman's largest sovereign wealth
fund and Spain's Compania Espanola de Financion del Desarollo
have agreed to establish a fund, initially 200 million euros
($220 million) in size, to finance Spanish firms, the Omani fund
said on Wednesday.
The State General Reserve Fund (SGRF) said it had reached
the agreement after talks between the Omani and Spanish
governments. The SGRF is estimated to have assets of about $13
billion, according to the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute, which
tracks the industry.
Compania Espanola de Financion del Desarollo is a state- and
private-owned firm which provides financial support to private
direct investment projects in foreign countries where Spain has
interests.
The new fund will focus on companies interested in doing
business in Oman as well as other Gulf countries, East Africa,
and South and Southeast Asia, the SGRF said. It will mainly look
at the building materials, food, infrastructure, energy and
tourism sectors.
Oman, seeking to diversify its economy beyond oil, aims to
create jobs and obtain technology through the deal. The new fund
is expected to be launched at the end of the second quarter and
make its first investments as soon as the end of this year.
(Reporting by Fatma Al Arimi, Editing by Andrew Torchia)