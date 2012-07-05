* Strikes in oil sector for better pay, working conditions
* Shura Council discusses proposals to reform labour law
* Oman's sultan promised more jobs, unemployment benefits
By Saleh al-Shaibany
MUSCAT, July 5 Oman's consultative Shura Council
has launched a drive to speed up reforms of labour laws after
strikes by oil workers in the Gulf Arab state in the past two
months demanding higher pay and better working conditions.
Oman, which gets 70 percent of its revenue from the oil
sector, has detained more than 30 people in recent weeks
following protests that some blame on the government's failure
to deliver jobs promised after massive protests last year.
Up to 400 oil workers downed tools at state oil fields in
May to push for better pay and pensions. More strikes broke out
in June, mainly among employees of private contractors working
in the oil sector, labour union officials said.
The strikes were the biggest Oman, a Western ally, has seen
since last year's protests against corruption and unemployment
triggered by "Arab Spring" uprisings in Tunisia and Egypt.
The 84-member Shura Council, an elected body that mainly
advises the government on key legislation, this week discussed
proposals to reform labour laws, including provisions aimed at
bolstering private sector oil workers' rights.
"We are trying to change the laws for oil workers to improve
their working conditions. After all, the oil industry is
contributing to our economy," a Shura Council member, who asked
not to be named, told Reuters.
The council's recommendations include extending regulations
barring employees from working outside in the summer when the
temperature tops 50 degrees Celsius (122 Fahrenheit). These
regulations, which allow workers to stop work from 12:30 to
15:30, do not apply to oil sector workers.
The council is also pushing to ensure that labour courts
speed up rulings on disputes between workers and employers.
The council has few legislative powers and its
recommendations need government approval to be implemented but
po litical analysts said the proposals were likely to be
accepted.
"The Shura Council's influence in the government is growing
since seven of its former members now serve in the cabinet after
(Sultan Qaboos bin Said) gave them powerful portfolio posts at
the height of the protests (in) April last year," Hareb Shikeli,
a political commentator, told Reuters.
MEDIATION
Council members are also meeting with private oil companies
trying to defuse future strikes and urge firms to improve their
working conditions in Oman which sits on the Strait of Hormuz,
route for ove r a third of global seaborne crude exports.
Disgruntled oil workers, who are employed mainly by private
companies, have called for equal wages and pensions to those
employed by the government.
Last month oil companies sacked 413 workers who protested
over pay, working conditions and pensions, but they were
reinstated a week later when the Shura Council intervened.
"The Shura Council is acting as a mediator between oil
workers and their employers," Salim Ali al Kaabi, deputy
chairman of the Shura Council, said in a statement.
"That will lead to the establishment of clear laws to
regulate the rights of oil workers, and clear cut rules of
labour court to improve the relationship between workers and
companies."
Labour union leaders would not comment on the Shura
Council's plans for new labour laws for the oil industry.
Omani activists say anger has been on the rise in recent
months, with strikes in the oil, education and health sectors.
Oman's sultan - in power for 42 years and the
longest-serving Arab head of state since the fall of Libya's
Muammar Gaddafi last year - promised thousands of jobs and
unemployment benefits in response to last year's unrest.
(Editing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Belinda Goldsmith)