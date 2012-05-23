MUSCAT May 23 Oman's Sultan Qaboos bin Said
rules his perch on one of the world's busiest shipping lanes as
an absolute monarch, without checks from a parliament or
judiciary.
But at 71, he has not named a successor, and with much of
the Arab world in turmoil, the lack of certainty surrounding the
future leadership of the strategically placed country is
becoming a cause for concern.
Nearly 42 years after overthrowing his father Sultan Taimur
with British backing, Sultan Qaboos is credited with
transforming Oman from an isolated backwater beset by poverty
and insurgency into a stable welfare state with an exporting oil
industry and modern infrastructure.
Where Taimur denied Omanis freedom of movement and
education, Sultan Qaboos has been more palatable, both to his
own people and to Western backers such as the United States and
former colonial power Britain.
But without a clear successor, analysts and diplomats worry
about royal family infighting, and a resurgence of tribal
rivalries and political instability when a new ruler has to be
chosen.
"There is a risk that you can have a split and quarrel in
the ruling family. You could have the army supporting one group
and the security (service) supporting the other and there could
be a challenge to the successor, the possibility is there," said
an Omani academic, who did not want be identified.
"It is a difficult situation and Omanis feel they are
walking into the future without knowing their leader."
Political stability in Oman, currently one of the quietest
corners of the Arab world, is important since it sits on the
Strait of Hormuz, through which almost a fifth of oil traded
worldwide passes, with Iran on the other side. Iran has
threatened to close the narrow shipping channel if it is
attacked by the United States and Israel.
After the Arab Spring sparked a rare expression of political
and economic discontent on the streets, Sultan Qaboos spoke to
the advisory councils - quasi-parliamentary bodies with limited
legislative powers - about the importance of jobs for youth.
"Creating jobs must be the top priority," he said in
November, wearing a black Arab cloak with golden embroidery and
the red and blue turban of the ruling Al Said dynasty.
"We call on the private and public sectors to employ as many
young people as possible to serve the development of our
country."
The protests were contained with promises of jobs, pension
and salary hikes and talk of increased powers for the advisory
assemblies. The councils' advisory role has so far remained
unchanged but 44,000 new government jobs were created last year.
FAMILY RULE
Oman has no political parties and questioning the Al Said
family's right to rule is taboo. A leftist rebellion in south
Oman during the 1970s, several leaders of which Sultan Qaboos
long ago coopted into the system, is a distant memory.
Sultan Qaboos, a graduate of the Sandhurst military academy
who served in Britain's army, has no brother or children and is
divorced after a brief marriage. He is seen as in good health.
The ruling dynasty includes 50 to 60 male members who could
be eligible to become sultan, but there is no clear candidate
and no formal discussions have taken place.
Unlike in Saudi Arabia, there is no division of labour with
other members of the family - Sultan Qaboos is prime minister
and holds other key government portfolios including foreign
affairs and defence.
"It is an unspoken agreement that we don't talk about it
(succession) because once we do, there will be an immediate
division and the power struggle will start right away," a senior
family member told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Many in the country of 2.8 million fear conflict within the
family or among key groups within the system when Sultan Qaboos
is no longer master of the scene.
"Qaboos has united feuding tribes, reconciled sectarian
differences, overcome a rebellion in the south and built the
modern state in just a few decades," said a tribal sheikh from
the mountainous interior of the Arabian peninsula state.
"He is accepted wholeheartedly, but we fear that the next
sultan may not be acknowledged and the ghosts of the past will
come back."
BASIC LAW RULES
Rules set out in a Basic Law say the royal family should
choose a new sultan within three days of the position falling
vacant.
If the royal family council fails to agree, a letter
containing a name penned by Sultan Qaboos should be opened.
Those authorised to witness the opening and attest to its
contents include a defence council of military and security
officials, supreme court chiefs and heads of the two
quasi-parliamentary advisory assemblies.
The rules are seen by analysts as an elaborate means of
Sultan Qaboos securing his choice for successor without stirring
the pot by making it public during his lifetime.
"We are not like the others, that we announce the successors
for the nation," foreign minister Yousuf bin Alawi told Reuters.
"What's written in the Basic Law is what is accepted by the
traditions of this country and that is how we see the succession
handled."
Critics say the process is risky: some royals could use it
to corner the throne for their branch of the family, triggering
infighting as they realise this could be their last chance in a
free-for-all succession that won't last.
"Sooner or later this whole idea of anybody in the royal
family (having a chance to rule) will change to father-to-son,
and if they lose it now they lose it forever," the Omani
academic said.
OMANIS DISCUSS SUCCESSORS
Oman observers say the sultan's three cousins - Assad,
Shihab and Haitham bin Tariq al-Said - stand the best chance of
taking over.
None of the three brothers would be likely to change Qaboos'
policy of balancing the interests of neighbours Iran and Saudi
Arabia with that of Western countries - offering Britain and the
United States military facilities.
"Everybody in Oman knows about them but they do not know
them in action," said J.E. Peterson, who worked as a historian
of the Royal Armed Forces in Muscat until 1999 and is now an
expert on Gulf affairs.
"They don't know a lot about their personalities and
capabilities. And therefore they're a bit anxious."
Assad, 62, is seen as the frontrunner by some experts,
partly because he may have the support of the military. Another
Sandhurst graduate, he commanded the sultan's armed forces for
many years and now serves as his personal representative.
Shihab, 57, is a retired navy commander, while 55-year-old
Haitham is a veteran minister of national heritage and culture
who worked previously in the foreign ministry.
But their various business interests could work against them
and favour another: 66-year-old Fahd bin Mahmood al-Said, a
deputy prime minister since 1983 who attended France's Sorbonne
university and is married to a Frenchwoman.
"What is affecting the three brothers a little negatively is
that they are all involved in business. When you have a business
interest, you have enemies," the academic said.
He said the businesses of the brothers range from real
estate to tourism.
"Fahd does not have any business interests..." the academic
said. "He's acting very much like a royal. When you talk to
people, it comes up quite a bit."
Khalid al-Hinai, a royal watcher, said Fahd, who has handled
top-level diplomacy for the sultan, was "the only eligible royal
to have extensive government experience."
Others point to younger royals, usually citing Assad's son
Taimur, who was born in 1980.
Some say that tribes could even favour reestablishing the
Imamate, the former religious Ibadi state of the interior, which
challenged the rule of sultans on the coast in the past.
"Oman has always been tribal and certain tribal leaders may
take advantage of a power vacuum after Qaboos' death and
re-establish the Imamate that the Busaidi family got rid of,"
said an Omani historian who did not want to be named.
Whoever next leads Oman will face pressing demands to create
tens of thousands of private sector jobs as the recent social
measures have stretched the budget and there is simmering
resentment about the around 800,000 expatriates with jobs there.
The population has been growing at around 3 percent a year,
oil reserves, which provide nearly 70 percent of budget
revenues, are shrinking and unemployment - at 24.4 percent in
2010 - is rising, according to the International Monetary Fund.
"The country has a growing, young and educated population
with insufficient employment opportunities," said Calvin Allen,
Middle East expert at Shenandoah University in Virginia in the
United States.
"This was one of the reasons for the unrest in Sohar last
year and is the biggest challenge for both Sultan Qaboos and any
successor."
A diplomatic source agreed unemployment was a pressing issue
along with a lack of diversification in the economy away from
oil.
"The succession issue is very important in terms of that
broader agenda because it is a key component in the stability of
the country, which is in turn key to the economic viability of
the country going forward," the source said.