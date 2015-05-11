(Adds officials' comments, context, analysis)
MUSCAT May 11 Oman plans to sell its first
sovereign Islamic bond, an issue of 200 million rials ($520
million) of sukuk, through a private placement and will launch
subscriptions soon, an Omani official was quoted as saying on
Monday.
Tahir Salim al-Amry, director-general of treasury and
accounts at the Ministry of Finance and head of the committee
arranging the issue, told the Times of Oman that it had received
in-principle regulatory approval and was now in advanced stages
of structuring and documentation.
Bank Muscat, the bank's Islamic banking window
Meethaq, and Standard Chartered have been appointed to
advise the government on the issue, Times of Oman quoted
officials as saying.
"The sovereign sukuk issue will be through a private
placement process and marketed primarily to Islamic financial
institutions, and sophisticated investors with a minimum
subscription amount of 500,000 rials," Amry said.
Abdullah al-Salmi, executive president of the Capital Market
Authority, told Times of Oman that the sukuk would have a face
value of 1 rial and the broad investor community would be able
to buy them once they were listed on the Muscat Securities
Market.
The officials did not give other details of the sukuk issue
such as its tenor and structure.
Sovereign sukuk issuance would boost Oman's fledgling
Islamic banking industry, giving it a badly needed liquidity
tool as well as a pricing benchmark. Two sharia-compliant banks,
Al Izz Islamic Bank and Bank Nizwa, obtained
licences in 2013, and there are half a dozen Islamic windows of
conventional banks. The Islamic banks and windows account for
about 5 percent of the country's total banking assets.
Starting sukuk issuance would also give the Omani government
a valuable new instrument to raise funds. The plunge in oil
prices since last year has put its finances under heavy
pressure; its state budget plan this year envisages a deficit of
2.5 billion rials, equivalent to about 8 percent of gross
domestic product.
Central bank executive president Hamood Sangour al-Zadjali
has said Oman will consider in the second half of this year
whether to issue an international bond for the first time since
1997. It is not clear whether that issue would be conventional
or Islamic.
(Reporting by Fatma Alarimi; Writing by Andrew Torchia; Editing
by David French and Olzhas Auyezov)