DUBAI May 18 The government of the Sultanate of
Oman has mandated seven banks to arrange a global fixed income
investor call on May 22 ahead of a potential U.S.
dollar-denominated sukuk, a document issued by one of the banks
leading the deal and seen by Reuters showed on Thursday.
Al Izz Islamic Bank, Citi, Dubai Islamic Bank, Gulf
International Bank, HSBC, JP Morgan and Standard Chartered Bank
have been mandated as joint lead managers and bookrunners.
A seven-year Regulation S/Rule 144 sukuk transaction may
follow. Oman could also include an additional 12-year tranche as
part of its debt offering, the document showed.
