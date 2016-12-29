BRIEF-Afterpay sees underlying retail sales of about $165 mln for two months ending 31 May
* Underlying retail sales are estimated to be approximately $165m for two months ending 31 May 2017
DUBAI Dec 29 Oman's telecommunications companies will pay a royalty to the government of 12 percent in 2017, the country's Capital Market Authority said in a bourse statement on Thursday, citing a letter from the Telecommunication Regulatory Authority. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
* Underlying retail sales are estimated to be approximately $165m for two months ending 31 May 2017
* Confirms Falcon 9 first-stage landing attempt on land during upcoming CRS-11 mission Source text for Eikon: