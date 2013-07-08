By Matt Smith
DUBAI, July 8 A consortium that includes Virgin
Mobile Middle East & Africa (VMMEA) will list its shares on the
Oman bourse within five years as a condition of winning a
licence to provide telecom services in the Gulf Arab state.
Connect Arabia International (CAI) was awarded a 15-year
licence that will require the company to sell 40 percent of its
shares through an initial public offering on Muscat's bourse,
the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority said in an email.
The licence will cost 20,000 rials ($51,900), the regulator
added.
In the Gulf, telecoms licences are sometimes awarded for
minimal fees to encourage buyers to invest in developing their
services.
VMMEA Chief Executive Mikkel Vinter said his company was
part of a consortium that owns CAI, but he declined to reveal
the size of its holding.
VMMEA, part-owned by British entrepreneur Richard Branson's
Virgin Group, is a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO). These
typically lease capacity from established operators and pay them
a percentage of their revenue as well as fees.
Oman is the only Gulf country where MVNOs have started
operations. These compete with the sultanate's two conventional
telecom operators, Omantel and Nawras, a unit
of Ooredoo.
($1 = 0.3851 Omani rials)
