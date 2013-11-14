MUSCAT Nov 14 A senior official at a state-run
Omani oil company went on trial on Thursday on charges of taking
a bribe, in a case closely watched in the Gulf Sultanate, which
has pledged to root out corruption.
A public prosecutor at a Muscat court accused Juma Al Hinai,
the head of the tenders committee at Petroleum Development Oman
(PDO), of receiving the bribe from two executives of Galfar
Engineering and Contracting, a local firm.
Hinai denied the charges. Mohammad Ali, managing director of
Galfar, and Abdulmajeed Nusha are also on trial on charges of
paying the bribe. They denied the accusation.
The case appears to be part of a wider official probe into
graft in the oil industry. At least one other senior executive
is being separately investigated, according to a senior industry
official.
The prosecutor alleged that Hinai received the bribe to
extend the term of a PDO contract that had been awarded to
Galfar in 2011.
Lawyers of the three defendants demanded the hearing be
postponed so that they could examine evidence produced by the
prosecution, and the next session was set for Nov. 24.
Oman is a significant oil producer, pumping around 950,000
barrels per day of crude, with oil and gas sector revenues
making up the vast majority of government revenues. The country
sits on the Strait of Hormuz through which some 40 percent of
the world's sea-borne oil exports passes.
Oman experienced unrest inspired by Arab uprisings elsewhere
early last year, with strikes and protests against unemployment
and corruption. It tried to placate demonstrators by pledging to
create tens of thousands of public sector jobs.
PDO controls the vast majority of Oman's oil reserves and
accounts for more than 70 percent of the country's crude oil
production and nearly all of its natural gas.
It is 60 percent owned by the Government of Oman, with Royal
Dutch Shell holding 34 percent, Total 4
percent and Partex 2 percent.
Oman Oil Refineries and Petroleum Industries Company (ORPIC)
controls the country's refining sector.
($1 = 0.3850 Omani rials)
(Reporting by Fatma Al-Arimi; additional reporting by Daniel
Fineren; writing by Mahmoud Habboush; editing by William Maclean
and Andrew Roche)