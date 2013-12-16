DUBAI Dec 16 Nine state officials and private
sector executives have gone on trial in Oman on charges of
taking or offering bribes, in a widening crackdown on corruption
in the Gulf sultanate's oil industry and related sectors.
Corruption is a politically sensitive issue in Oman, which
saw sporadic street protests against graft and unemployment in
2011 as political unrest gripped other Arab countries.
The charges, mostly involving infrastructure projects, were
outlined in six trials that opened on Sunday. The nine accused
all denied the charges when they appeared at the Court of First
Instance in the capital Muscat.
Eight individuals, including former or serving state
officials, face similar charges in four other trials that have
opened in the past six weeks.
Sunday's hearings were postponed to Dec. 26 after defence
lawyers sought time to review evidence presented by the
prosecution.
Among Sunday's cases, Qasim al Shizawi, director-general of
ports in the Ministry of Transport and Communications, is
accused by state prosecutors of receiving a bribe from Faithi
Alaaiddin and Rizq Mustafa, executives at Consolidated
Contractors Co - Oman (CCC-Oman), to facilitate several
projects.
Spokesmen for the ministry and CCC-Oman could not be reached
for comment despite repeated attempts.
In a second case, prosecutors allege Alaaiddin of CCC-Oman
paid a bribe to Adil al Kindi, former chief executive of Oman
Oil Refinery Co, to facilitate CCC-Oman operations.
An official at Oman Oil Refineries and Petroleum Industries
Co, which now owns Oman Oil Refinery's assets, told Reuters that
current management had no details about the case.
In a third case, prosecutors allege an executive they named
simply as Muthukumaraswamy of Larsen & Toubro Oman, an affiliate
of Indian engineering firm Larsen & Toubro, paid a
bribe to Mukhtar Al-Muraza, senior manager at Oman Gas Co.
Yousuf al Ojaili, chief executive of Oman Gas, told Reuters:
"I have no comments at this point; the cases are in the court's
hands." Attempts to contact a spokesman for Larsen & Toubro Oman
were unsuccessful.
Oman is a significant oil producer, pumping around 950,000
barrels per day of crude, with oil and gas sector revenues
providing the vast majority of government revenues.
The country is spending heavily to develop its energy and
industrial infrastructure in an effort to create jobs for its
citizens. On Monday, international oil giant BP signed
30-year deals to develop an Omani gas project with an estimated
investment of $16 billion.