DUBAI, July 17 An Omani court has sentenced six
people to jail terms of 12 to 18 months over social media posts
it called "slander" against the country's ruler, a defence
lawyer said on Tuesday.
The verdicts, which were issued on Monday, are being
appealed by the defendants after they paid fines and bail of
1000 Omani rials ($2,600) each, the lawyer, Badr al-Bahri, said,
adding specific charges included insulting the ruler.
An appeal hearing is set for Sept. 10.
The rulings against postings on Twitter and Facebook extend
a crackdown on dissent which has flared anew after Oman quelled
its own version of Arab Spring protests last year.
Four other people were sentenced to up to a year in jail
last week over comments directed against the ruler, Sultan
Qaboos, during protests that rose alongside strikes in the oil
sector - which accounts for most state revenue - in late May.
The unrest in the country - which sits astride the Gulf sea
lane through which much of the world's oil trade is shipped -
points to difficulties implementing its strategy of quelling
protests by creating tens of thousands of public sector jobs.
Perceived failures and delays in implementation, as well as
the absence of a payment to the unemployed - who make up a
quarter of all Omanis by official figures - were rallying cries
in the recent protests, which saw anger directed against the
once-sacrosanct figure of the sultan.
The country's public prosecutor vowed to prosecute such
statements under Oman's information technology law, which formed
the basis of Monday's rulings as well as the earlier verdicts.
Oman's official news agency on Monday published photographs
and the full names of those newly convicted, a measure some
activists said amounted to incitement against them, in an
attempt to dissuade any further protests.
"Not even drug dealers and common criminals have been
subjected to something like this," said one activist, speaking
on condition of anonymity. "They have the privilege of being
identified by their initials and with their faces obscured."
