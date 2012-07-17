(Adds Amnesty statement)
DUBAI, July 17 An Omani court has sentenced six
people to jail terms of 12 to 18 months for comments posted on
social media that it said amounted to slander against the ruling
sultan, a defence lawyer said on Tuesday.
The rulings, issued on Monday, extend a crackdown on
dissent, which has flared anew after Oman quelled its own
version of Arab Spring protests last year.
The defendants paid fines and bail of 1000 Omani rials
($2,600) each, lawyer Badr al-Bahri said. An appeal hearing was
set for Sept. 10.
Four other people were sentenced to up to a year in jail
last week over comments directed against the ruler, Sultan
Qaboos, during protests that arose alongside strikes in the oil
sector - which accounts for most state revenue - in late May.
Oman sits astride the Gulf sea lanes through which a third
of the world's seaborne oil trade passes.
Official figures say a quarter of all Omanis are without
work.
The government has tried to quell the protests by promising
to create tens of thousands of public sector jobs, but
protesters say it has failed to deliver, and are demanding
support payments for the unemployed. Many have directed their
anger at the once-sacrosanct figure of the sultan himself.
The rights group Amnesty International called on Omani
authorities to overturn the convictions.
"These sentences are the latest phase in the Omani
government's orchestrated crackdown on freedom of expression and
assembly, which has been under way since last year," said Philip
Luther, Middle East and North Africa Programme Director at
Amnesty International.
Unusually for Oman, the official news agency on Monday
published photographs and full names of those newly convicted,
which some activists said amounted to incitement against them,
and a warning to others.
"Not even drug dealers and common criminals have been
subjected to something like this," said one activist, speaking
on condition of anonymity. "They have the privilege of being
identified by their initials and with their faces obscured."
