BRIEF-West International Q1 EBITDA swings to profit of SEK 3.2 mln
* Q1 OPERATING REVENUE SEK 18.1 MILLION VERSUS SEK 13.9 MILLION YEAR AGO
DUBAI Feb 17 Ooredoo Oman has recommended paying a cash dividend of 0.040 rials ($0.1039) per share for 2015, the telecom operator said on Wednesday.
The company, majority-owned by Qatar's Ooredoo, in January said its net profit for 2015 was 41.6 million rials, up from 37.9 million rials in 2014.
Ooredoo Oman paid a cash dividend of 0.038 rials per share for 2014.
($1 = 0.3850 Omani rials)
