March 22 United Securities started coverage of
oil marketing companies in Oman, saying it expects investors to
look for a safe haven in these stocks in an equity market rocked
by turmoil.
The brokerage said the companies, including Al Maha
Petroleum and Oman Oil Marketing, offered
stability to investors due to their strong business model,
limited earnings volatility, higher yield and robust growth
outlook.
Oman oil marketers traditionally offer high rates of
dividend, paying out as much as 75 percent of their profits in
the 2007-11 period.
The brokerage expects the payouts to improve to 80 percent
by 2012-13, offering yields of 5.5 percent to investors.
It also predicted an improvement in their margins in the
second half of this year.
United Securities also expects oil marketing companies to
continue to grow faster than the overall economy. Revenues in
the sector grew by an average of 15 percent and volumes by an
average of 11 percent during 2004-11, it added.
"We forecast the sector revenue to grow at 8.5 percent CAGR
to 1.07 billion Omani rials ($2.78 billion) in 2013E from 0.90
billion Omani rials in 2011, primarily driven by retail and
aviation segment," analysts Joice Mathew and Santhosh
Balakrishnan said in a note.
United Securities recommended a "buy" on Al Maha Petroleum's
stock, based on valuations, and rated Oman Oil Marketing
at "hold," citing the impending expiry of a contract to
supply fuel to Oman Air.
However, it cut its rating on Shell Oman Marketing
to "hold" from "buy" on short-term concerns over the expenses
incurred by the company on business transformation projects.
($1 = 0.3850 Omani rials)
(Reporting by Sunayan Bhattacharjee in Bangalore; Editing by
Sreejiraj Eluvangal)