By Matt Smith
DUBAI, April 23 Oman's government raised nearly
204 million rials ($530 million) from its sale of a 19 percent
stake in Omantel, part of efforts to revive its
privatisation programme, a Muscat bourse statement said on
Wednesday.
The government's holding in the telecommunications operator
will drop to 51 percent following the completion of the second
and final part of the share sale.
Each tranche - the first a private placement for
institutions and wealthy individuals, the second a public offer
for retail investors - sold 71.25 million shares.
The two-week retail part, which closed on April 13, was 1.05
times subscribed, according to the statement. This tranche was
worth 96.2 million rials, the statement said, suggesting the
shares were sold at 1.350 rials each, according to Reuters
calculations - below the stock's market price of 1.48 rials in
intra-day trade on Wednesday.
The institutional part, completed in March, was 1.99 times
subscribed and attracted bids ranging from 1.50 to 1.90 rials
per share. The cut-off price at which the placement was fully
subscribed was 1.511 rials per share, authorities said earlier.
Shares from the retail segment will be allotted on a
proportional basis, so subscribers will receive 95 percent of
the shares for which they applied. Refunds will start on April
23, with the shares available for trading "by early next week",
Wednesday's statement said.
Omantel shares are down 2 percent from last year's close,
marginally underperforming a 1 percent drop by the main stock
market index.
The government owns more than 60 companies across the
economy, and Minister for Financial Affairs Darwish al-Balushi
has said some will be privatised.
Local media quoted officials in March as saying the
government, which faces increasing pressure on state finances
because of rising spending on social welfare and infrastructure
projects, planned to divest its stakes in 11 firms. But a
timetable and other details were not given.
($1 = 0.3850 Omani Rials)
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)